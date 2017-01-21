Tree crashes through elderly couple's roof in Pulaski

A Hawkinsville couple says they are safe but shaken up after part of a tree fell through their home Saturday afternoon.

Our Yvonne Thomas took a trip to Pulaski County to see the damage.

“We got up this morning and everything was fine. It started raining a little bit,” said Brooks Bailey.

Bailey say he and his wife were sitting in their camp house when they heard a big boom.

“A six-inch wide, twenty-foot limb came off a big pine tree and fell into our bedroom,” said Bailey.

He says he and his wife were scared, but relieved.

“It's probably a couple of thousand dollars’ worth of repair, but it could have been a lot worse. It could have been the whole tree,” said Bailey.

Hawkinsville EMA Director Leslie Sewell says other trees fell during the storm, but overall Hawkinsville was spared.

“Right now we have all our roads open. We have cleared any trees that were blocking roads,” said Sewell.

With more severe weather on the way, Sewell says it's too early to let your guard down.

“There's another one coming through tonight and all you can do is be prepared and get ready for it,” said Sewell.

He says not to go out in the storm if you don’t have to. It's best to stay off the roads and get to your safe place in case of an emergency.





