Trees being cleared on Macon's Zebulon Road to make way for apartment, retail complex

Workers started clearing trees on Zebulon Road to make way for a new development.

The landscape is looking drastically different on Zebulon Road in Macon.

Crews have started clear cutting trees in the area next to North Way Church across the street from Sonny Carter Elementary School to make way for a new development.

Macon-based Sierra Development is in the first phases of its plan to build an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Zebulon Road.

The developer's project calls for 241 apartments in four buildings which will include retail on the first floor of one building and four out-parcels facing Zebulon, according to the developer.

Neighbors have opposed the project, saying it would create traffic and hurt their property values.

Bibb commissioners approved the development in July.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV