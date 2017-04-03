Trees fall through homes in Monroe County

Trees hit homes in Monroe County.

Monroe County was another area hit hard by Monday's storms. Emergency Management Agency Director Matt Perry says trees falling on homes and power lines caused the most damage. Madison Cavalchire talked to a few people who survived trees falling through their homes.

The severe weather has stopped for now, but for people in Monroe County, the cleanup is just beginning. Perry says crews are still working to remove trees and restore power.





"We deal with a lot of vegetative damage, so trees down everywhere, and of course, when the big ones come down, they usually take with them power lines, and then fall on homes and things like that," Perry said.

Perry says there were a few reports of injuries, mostly from trees and debris falling through homes, but he says fortunately, none of them were life-threatening.

"One was taken to the hospital, another one was treated at their home and released," Perry said. "We were fortunate that was all we've had."

Mary Persons High School freshman Hunter Benson says he and his family were lucky to escape injuries.

"It was just like any other day," Benson said. "I didn't know any bad weather was going to happen until about 45 minutes before this tree fell into our house."

Benson says 13WMAZ weather alerts on their phones urged the family to move from the kitchen to a hallway, just moments before a massive 60-year-old tree hit the home.

"It sounded like a train coming towards us almost, and then it sounded like a big, loud boom when the tree fell into the house," Benson said.





"I'd be willing to bet all the money in my pockets right now that this is going to be a tornado," Perry said. "We'll obviously wait until the National Weather Service comes in and does their official assessment, but I feel pretty safe to say this was a tornado."

Perry says crews are working on clearing blocked roads and restoring power in Monroe County.

