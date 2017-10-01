Trending Warmer For Tomorrow

After some phenomenal weather for today our weather trends a bit warmer for tomorrow. Expects afternoon highs back in the lower 80s with a partly sunny sky. We could even see a few remote showers tomorrow afternoon, but the forecast still looks primarily dry. The warming trend continues through the work week with highs in the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s near 60.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Remote shower chance. Highs in the low 80s.



Monday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.



Tuesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.



Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.



Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Clouds linger. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs near 80.

