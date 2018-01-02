Treutlen Co. Schools closed Jan. 3 due to winter weather

Treutlen County Schools will be closed Wednesday for students, but staff will still report.

According to superintendent Cheryl Conley, the closing is due to the potential for ice and snow on the roads starting at 5 a.m.

Students should not report. Teachers should report at 10 a.m.

The basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night is also canceled.

Conley says it would be too dangerous to risk putting buses out on the roads.

They expect conditions to get worse throughout the day, with temperatures in the teens.

