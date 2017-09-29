Dakota White, 17, (left) and Brandon Warren, 18, (right) are both charged with murder in the death of Sam Poss, 18.

The trial for two teens accused of killing Perry teen Samuel Poss, scheduled for Oct. 16, has been postponed.

That also means a Houston County Superior Court hearing on the motions in the case, scheduled for Monday, has been pushed back.

The trial date is likely to be set for sometime in 2018, according to the office of Judge Edward Lukemire.

Poss was killed in October of 2016. His body was found nearly a week later. On the same day, Brandon Warren and Dakota White were arrested for murder.

A framed picture of Samuel Poss during a prayer vigil in Perry last week.

Warren entered a not guilty plea in January of 2017. A Houston County Superior Court judge entered a not guilty plea for White in February.

Defense lawyers have filed several new motions in the case, including a motion to delay the trial because the state has added new witnesses to their list and turned over new evidence in the case. White's lawyer also filed motions to throw out evidence in the case, argung that it resulted from illegal searches.

