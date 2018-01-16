Trial postponed for Eastman doctor in pill mill case

Dr. Mack Bird (Photo: Timothy Vaughn, District Attorney)

The trial has been postponed for the Eastman doctor accused of selling drugs, including opioids, to patients without proper prescriptions.

Court documents say a former employee of Dr. George Mack Bird tipped off agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency in 2015 that he was using pre-signed prescriptions to give the appearance his patients had been examined when they hadn't.

Bird had served as a gynecologist in Eastman for more than two decades and also specialized in pain management and weight loss. He ran a women's clinic in Eastman and a weight loss clinic for women in Laurens County.

After his arrest in June 2015, agents seized nearly $1 million in cash, two office buildings, a house, four vehicles, and almost $3 million in other assets.

A federal grand jury indicted Bird in March 2017.

In December, Bird's legal team and the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a joint request asking a judge to postpone the trial scheduled to begin in January. The motion cited reasons such as the large volume of records associated with the case, possible plea negotiations, and the more than 30 witnesses expected to be called by the government who would need to travel for the trial.

A judge granted the request and asked to schedule a hearing within 60 days to wrap up any new or undiscussed motions and set a new trial date. So far, that hearing date has not been set.

13WMAZ reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office and Bird's legal team. Neither would discuss the case in further detail.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV