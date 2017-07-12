Tripp Self to be nominated for federal judgeship

Judge Tilman Self III

Macon's own Tripp Self is expected to be nominated for a federal judgeship either Thursday or Friday.

Self, currently a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, declined comment on the upcoming nomination, but once the nomination becomes official, it'll go to the U.S. Senate for hearings and a confirmation vote.

If approved, Self would succeed Judge Ashley Royal as a trial judge in the Middle Georgia Districts.

Royal is becoming a senior judge in the district.

The Middle Georgia District covers a 70-county area that stretches from Clarke and Elbert counties in the north to Lowndes County on the Florida line.

