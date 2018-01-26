A Georgia State Patrol officer was transported to the hospital after a car chase on Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 75 near mile marker 101 in Cordele, according to Sheriff Billy Hancock.

The suspect came from south of the county.

The trooper called in to assist crashed his vehicle about two miles from the chase.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Georgia State Patrol attempted at least one PIT maneuver that was unsuccessful before the chase ended

There is no update on the trooper's condition at this time.

