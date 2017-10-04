Tropical depression's path headed for Central Georgia

Update as of 10/4/17 at 12 p.m. EDT

The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on newly formed Tropical Depression Sixteen in the Southwest Caribbean. It will likely receive the name "Nate" as it pushes off towards the northwest at 5-10 mph. Sustained winds are around 35 mph and it is pushing to the northwest at 7 mph.

The forecast is for Tropical Depression Sixteen to intensify into a tropical storm over the next 24 hours and push towards the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday evening.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting what will likely become "Nate" to become a 80 mph hurricane as it inches closer to the Florida Panhandle. The cone includes the entire state of Georgia, so impacts from this system are very possible as we head into Saturday and into Sunday.

It is too early to determine the exact impacts Tropical Depression Sixteen could pose across Central Georgia. It all depends on the track and intensity of the storms as it pushes to the north. Rain will be likely this weekend if the current forecast holds true.

For now, things can and will likely change. Stay with 13WMAZ for the latest update on Tropical Depression Sixteen.

