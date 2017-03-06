Truck crashes into pole on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

UPDATE 8 A.M.: The northbound lanes have re-opened on Pio Nono Avenue.
A truck crashed into a power pole in Macon on Pio Nono Avenue.
Macon-Bibb dispatchers say it happened around 1 a.m. Monday near Dewey Street.
They say the northbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being re-routed on the southbound lanes.
The lanes should re-open around 8:30 a.m.
