Truck driver killed in fiery crash in Monroe County

It happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 191. This was taken from video sent to 13WMAZ by viewer Calvin Thomas.

The driver of a semi-truck died early Thursday morning after veering off the road and hitting a tree. Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor says it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 191 around 5:45 in the morning.

Proctor says the truck caught fire and the driver died on the scene. He says the body will have to be sent to the GBI crime lab to be identified due to severe burns from the flames.

Monroe County deputies worked to clear the scene and re-open the lanes on I-75 until after 7:30 a.m.

