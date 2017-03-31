Truck drivers experience delays in Atlanta after interstate shutdown

Friday morning, our Yvonne Thomas spoke with several truck drivers on I-75 heading to Atlanta. They told her they're making a lot of changes to their routes right now.

“I saw smoke and a fire that I've never seen before in the city."

Kevin Ryan captured the aftermath of the explosion under I-85, about a mile from his home. “I saw smoke and a fire that I've never seen before in the city,” said Ryan. “It was about the craziest smoke I have ever seen in my life. It was so bad I couldn't even see the traffic. I can only imagine how bad it was down there.”

Now less than 24 hours after the interstate shut down, Ryan believes it's also slowing down the number of truck drivers traveling in and out of the city. “We are a little slow this morning,” said Ryan, General Manager of Travel Center in Jackson. “I think a lot of fleets are trying to figure their way out of the incident.”





Truck driver Yolanda Gayle uses that stretch of Interstate 85 at least twice a week. “Yeah, I'm headed back there to my terminal to have the truck looked at,” said Gayle. Gayle she says she's worried about delays traveling back to Atlanta. “I'm going to go in and plan my trip well so I can avoid that area completely,” said Gayle. “A lot of times, we depend on other drivers that have been in this area and we'll call them up and tell us how to navigate through it.”





Even though thousands like Ryan and Gayle are shifting their plans and traveling hours earlier than usual, Ryan says he knows crews are working to resolve the problem. “I know the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta will get this under control as soon as they can,” said Ryan.

