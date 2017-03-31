Truck drivers experience delays in Atlanta

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Atlanta fire causes portion of I-85 to collapse
-
After collapse, is I-85 structurally safe?
-
Crews removing insulation from wrecked camper trailer
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Driver killed in Monroe County accident
-
What was burning under the bridge?
-
Alternate traffic routes for I-85 collapse
-
Team coverage: Arrest made in Tara Grinstead disappearance
-
Warner Robins woman realizes 11-year dream
-
Laurens County schools address bullying concerns
More Stories
-
We really mean it: April could give birth todayMar 31, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
LIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zooMar. 6, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
How to get into Atlanta after I-85 collapse block…Mar 31, 2017, 8:56 a.m.