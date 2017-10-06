Truck slams into a utility pole in Pulaski County

HAWKINSVILLE, GA - Traffic in Pulaski County came to a stop Friday afternoon after a wreck involving two trucks.
According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dante Williams, the wreck happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Williams says the driver of a box truck was heading up North Lumpkin Street and ran a stop sign. The box truck hit a white pickup truck before slamming box into a utility pole.
Everyone involved in the wreck was transported to Taylor Regional hospital in Hawkinsville, Georgia for treatment.
According to Williams there were only minor injuries in the wreck.
