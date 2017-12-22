Trump Grinch display steals mixed reactions in Central Austin

Trump-inspired Grinch on display in a Central Austin neighborhood.

AUSTIN - It’s not uncommon to see Christmas Displays this time of year.

From Frosty the Snowman to Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, everyone is in the Christmas mood.

But one family on East 51st Street has quite the display this holiday season.

It’s a Grinch inspired-theme with President Donald Trump as the Grinch, and his stolen presents are causing quite the stir.

People are stopping by the house and slowing down traffic just to get a look at the display.

There’s writing on pages that resemble a book.

On the sleigh, the words ACA, Bear Ears, DACA Paris Climate Accord, and Net Neutrality appear.

One of the onlookers is Matt Stites, and he says he is happy to see something like this.

“I think it's hilarious you always kind of wonder and suspect if there are people that have that opinion somewhere in Texas,” Stites said.

Elena Savastano hopes a display like this will get the Trump Administration’s attention.

“Maybe a Christmas miracle will happen and Trump will change his mind on some things he's supporting currently,” Savastano said.

The homeowners say the display was created in hopes of drawing attention to some of the issues that have divided the country.

