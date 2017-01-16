Tubman holds drum circle on MLK Day

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The sound of drums filled the air in downtown Macon Monday.

As part of the Martin Luther King Junior celebration, The Tubman Museum held a drum circle.

Children and adults were taught how to play African style instruments.

Tonja Khabir with the Tubman says drumming is a way kids can express themselves





"We definitely want students to be able to find their own creativity. We want students to know and understand what it means to be themselves," Khabir said.

The holiday isn't the only time they have the drum circle. It's held the second Saturday of the month at the Tubman.

