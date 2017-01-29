Tubman Museum celebrates 21st annual 'All that Jazz'

Central Georgians donned their best Saturday night for the 21st annual "All that Jazz" celebration.

It's the Tubman Museum's signature black-tie ball fundraiser at the Macon City Auditorium.

Sponsors and guests filled the room for a night of gourmet hors d'oeuvres, drinks and entertainment all hosted by our Frank Malloy.

Executive director of the Tubman Museum, Andy Ambrose, says this is a night to celebrate the Tubman's success.

"The Tubman Museum is one of the few museums in the nation whose focus is African American history and art and culture," Ambrose said. "And this is art and culture and this is our way of celebrating that and really enjoying and celebrating the Tubman as well."

