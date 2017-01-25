Tubman Museum's All That Jazz this Saturday

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

It's a night of music, dancing, and so much fun.

The Tubman Museum's All That Jazz concert returns this Saturday. This will be the 35th year of the concert and ball.

Headlining the show is After 7. They put out a new album last year with music produced by R&B legend Babyface.

Tubman Museum Executive Director Andy Ambrose calls the concert their signature fundraising event for the year, which helps sponsor educational programs throughout the community.

"It supports a lot of our outreach activities to schools and communities," says Ambrose. "We provide after school arts instruction in some of the local schools, we have traveling exhibits, and in addition to that we have incredible events like the Pan-African Festival. We have things that happen here at the museum, and now for example we're adding things like an African community drum circle."

All That Jazz Concert and Ball is Saturday at 7 PM at the Macon City Auditorium and will be hosted by Frank Malloy.

Balcony tickets are $35 and are available through Ticketmaster.

You can also get tickets at the Centreplex box office.

Ambrose says a few sponsor tables are still available, you can call the Tubman Museum at (478) 743-8544.

