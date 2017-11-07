Close Turner defeats Whipple-Lue to become Gordon's new mayor Kenneth Turner unseated Mary Whipple-Lue on Tuesday becoming the town's new mayor. WMAZ 8:52 PM. EST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Kenneth Turner unseated Mary Whipple-Lue to become the new mayor of Gordon. Whipple-Lue was seeking a second term. In 2013, Whipple-Lue beat Turner by 40 votes. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Campaign 2017: Election results Nov. 7, 2017, 6:05 p.m. Toms retains Warner Robins mayor's seat Nov. 7, 2017, 8:33 p.m. Macon Target closure another in a series of major… Nov. 7, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
