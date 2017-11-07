WMAZ
Turner defeats Whipple-Lue to become Gordon's new mayor

Kenneth Turner unseated Mary Whipple-Lue on Tuesday becoming the town's new mayor.

Kenneth Turner unseated Mary Whipple-Lue to become the new mayor of Gordon.

 Whipple-Lue was seeking a second term. In 2013, Whipple-Lue beat Turner by 40 votes.


