Turner defeats Whipple-Lue to become Gordon's new mayor

Kenneth Turner has become Gordon's new mayor unseating Mary Whipple-Lue in Tuesday's election.

Kenneth Turner unseated Mary Whipple-Lue to become the new mayor of Gordon.

Whipple-Lue was seeking a second term. In 2013, Whipple-Lue beat Turner by 40 votes.





Mary Ann Whipple-Lue (Photo: Elise Brown)

© 2017 WMAZ-TV