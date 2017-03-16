Turnout 'especially light' for proposed 2018 Houston County SPLOST

Early voting is underway in Houston County for proposed SPLOST

One election official in Houston County is calling turnout for the special election 2018 SPLOST, “especially light.”

Jacob Reynolds went to Perry on Thursday to find out why there is low voter turnout.





Ginger Penn lives in Perry and said she had a special reason for voting 'yes' on the SPLOST on Thursday morning.

“I voted yes because I want a swimming pool in Warner Robins. I'm a competitive swimmer and I live here in Houston County and it would be nice to have a place to go to and swim,” Penn said.

She’s talking about the $7-million-dollar swim complex proposed as part of the 2018 Houston County SPLOST. County leaders hope the proposed SPLOST would bring in $145,000,000 between 2018-2024.

She's one of the few voters so far in this special election.





Only 1,106 people have voted early. 38,590 voted early in November’s General Election.

There are 101,664 total registered voters in Houston County. Just more than 1% have voted for or against the proposed SPLOST.

Andy Holland from the Board of Elections said there could be a few reasons for the discrepancy.

“Being in March, odd numbered year, one thing on the ballot, people just got done voting in the general election, maybe not too worried about elections right now or even thinking about it. It could be a number of things,” Holland told WMAZ.

Charles Lewis voted yes too on Thursday, he said voting and supporting the SPLOST helps the County.

“It's a duty for one thing, as I said before, and look back on the projects that have been done in the past,” Lewis said.

Penn agreed and said no matter what side you're on, you should vote.

“It's their right, they need to come out and vote. Whether they're for something or against something they need to come out and vote,” Penn said after voting.





Early voting for the proposed SPLOST ends on Friday at 5:00p.m.

Anyone interested in early voting in Houston County can go to one of three locations:

Board of Elections Office: 801 Main Street, Perry, GA

Central Georgia Technical College: 71 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA

Houston Health Pavilion: 233 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins GA

The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 21st. All 17 Houston County precincts will be open on Tuesday from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. To be eligible to vote, you have to have registered with the County at least 30 days before the special election. Anyone who voted in November’s election is eligible to vote in this special election, according to Holland.

