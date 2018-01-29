Twiggs Co. High School receives bleed-control kits

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

After a student was stabbed in the hallway of a Twiggs County High School last year, the district participated in a training program for teachers and staff.

Now, nearly 100 of the employees are certified to use bleed-control kits.

Gabrielle Dawkins sat down with the teacher who was honored for helping the student with a life-threatening injury.

"She made it halfway down the hallway before the incident occurred," says Long.

Constance Long, an English teacher at Twiggs County High school, says she wasn't expecting her student to be stabbed moments after leaving her class.

"I heard her say, 'She stabbed me,'" says Long. "I saw that she was clutching her chest, and I grabbed her, and I just saw blood. She was bleeding profusely."

Long slowed the bleeding down by adding pressure to the wound until a nurse arrived with a bleed-control kit.

"I'm so glad that it turned out OK," says Long.

The kit that includes gauze, sheers, gloves, a trauma pad, tape, and more is designed to equip people with life-saving techniques.

"I don't think we'll have something like that happen again, truly, but this program, with what they offered, gives teachers the opportunity to have that knowledge to give them something to fall back on," says Long.

Since the incident, health agencies recognized Long was for her selfless act of bravery. She says she is truly humbled.

"I thank God that he took care of me so that I can take care of her," says Long.

Each school in the county received 12 of these kits. For tips and information on what you can do in an emergency, click here.

