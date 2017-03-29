WMAZ
Twiggs County High School names new head coach

Marvin James, WMAZ 10:20 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

The Twiggs County Board of Education approved the hiring of a new head football coach at the high school.

Zackery Harris will be the new head coach, the school’s sixth since 2010.

Harris is also the former Hancock Central head coach.

