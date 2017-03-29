Close Twiggs County High School names new head coach Marvin James, WMAZ 10:20 AM. EDT March 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Twiggs County Board of Education approved the hiring of a new head football coach at the high school.Zackery Harris will be the new head coach, the school’s sixth since 2010.Harris is also the former Hancock Central head coach. © 2017 WMAZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Mary Jane Stewart in Houston County jail Dash Cam video from I-75 accident in Monroe What's going on with Sandy Beach Water Park? Nick Malloy speaks about life-changing wreck Nick Malloy sings on 5th anniversary of paralyzing car wreck WFAA Breaking News Cheryl White's friends reflect on 1975 murder Dash Cam video from I-75 accident in Monroe County 2017 International Cherry Blossom Parade watchers A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one. More Stories Driver tries to ram police cruiser outside US Capitol Mar 29, 2017, 9:45 a.m. Cheryl White's cousin: "It wasn't a good idea for… Mar 28, 2017, 7:04 p.m. Nick Malloy: 'There's something in music that still… Mar 28, 2017, 11:38 p.m.

