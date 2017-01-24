Twiggs County schools closed for citywide water outage

Twiggs County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to a water outage in Jeffersonville.

A news release from the Superintendent's Officer says school is canceled.

Mayor Charles Williams says the issue was the clearwater well got low, but it was fixed shortly after.

All students that have gotten on a bus will be returned home via other buses.

This will be in effect for all students for Jeffersonville Elementary, Twiggs County Middle School and Twiggs County High.

Staff should still report at regularly scheduled times.

(© 2017 WMAZ)