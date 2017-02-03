Twiggs funeral home director 'setting new standard' for funerals

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Randy Paschal is the first black funeral home director in Twiggs County that is from Jeffersonville.

"The last place a person wants to be is a funeral home. So we tried to keep it as homey as possible," says Paschal Memorial Funeral Home director Randy Paschal.

The house on North Church Street in Jeffersonville was built back in the 1900s and now serves as a place for homegoings.

It's a place Paschal says everyone is welcome.

"It's just different. Our services are a lot different than a lot of other services," Paschal says.

And his dedication to the details is what he says sets him apart from the rest.

"Mainly, you want to focus in on the service, how you treat the family, the presentation of the body, the remains, so all of that is important versus trying to keep up and be a show," says Paschal.

Paschal says even though he didn't always want to own a funeral home, this line of work was always his passion.

"Then when I got into high school I knew I wanted to be a funeral director and embalmer," says Paschal.

And he's not only doing it with style, "We wear full suits all the time. Once we have a service, we never let families open doors. We do the horse and carriage. We do the elite pallbearers lifting the casket up on the shoulder," Paschal says.

But he's also building a legacy.

"I was the first black and only black licensed funeral director in Jeffersonville to come out of Jeffersonville."

"Paschal says the average funeral cost here in Central Georgia is $7,000, and here at his funeral home that includes items like a personalized cap panel and much, much more.

"Leaving them with a great memory of the person instead of a sad moment."

At just 33-years-old, he's already performed more than 100 funeral services over the last five years, and everyone that passes through his funeral home is family to him and deserves the "royal treatment."

"You don't want to just look at numbers. You want to look at it as, 'This is a family I'm serving. If this was my mom, how would I want her to be treated, or if this was my dad? Because one day, it will be my mom or my dad. One day it will be me, and I want people to treat me with respect," he says.

Paschal says he also plans to open up a second funeral home in Cochran in just a few months.

