Two adults, one teen charged with armed robbery of Macon man

Police lights.

Two adults and a 16-year-old are in jail after robbing a man at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.

It says deputies responded to a robbery call from a 53-year-old man on Fairburn Drive around 5:20 p.m. Sunday

He said he was walking to a house on Lamont Street when he was approached by three people in a blue Honda. They called him over and we he got near the car, two people came out and grabbed him.

One of the two held him at gunpoint and asked for his wallet. They gave him his ID back and drove off.

The release says a deputy spotted a vehicle that matched the victim’s description on Rocky Drive right after the robbery. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but they didn’t stop and led a brief chase.

The car ended up in a dead-end on Scotland Avenue and all three suspects ran off before being captured.

The first suspect is 18-year-old Traquan Paris Smith. He is charged with armed robbery, fleeing and eluding an officer, and probation violation. He did not receive bond.

The second suspect is 19-year-old Tanaizah Alliah Thorton. She is charged with armed robbery. She had warrants out for her arrest on a previous aggravated assault, criminal trespass and a bench warrant. Her bond is set at $18,650.

The third suspect is an unnamed 16-year-old male. He is charged with armed robbery and is at the Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

