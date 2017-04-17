Two armed men rob Macon convenience store

The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store early Monday morning.

According to a news release, two armed men in ski masks entered the P.K. Food Store at 2420 Pio Nono Ave. around 4:30 a.m.

It says a man came into the store to warn an employee two masked men were walking towards the store.

After they entered, one of the robbers pointed a pistol at the man and told him to get on the ground. The other jumped over the counter and emptied the cash register before running away.

A description of the suspects was not available. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

