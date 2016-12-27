Two armed men rob Warner Robins auto parts store

Police lights.

Two armed men robbed an auto parts store in Warner Robins around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

It says officers responded to an armed robbery call at the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 400 Russell Parkway.

No customers were in the store at the time, but an employee received minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The suspects are described as two tall, skinny men in hoodies with covered faces.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.