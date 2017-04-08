Two arrested after armed robbery of Milledgeville food store

Two men have been charged after an armed robbery at a Milledgeville convenience store, according to a news release.

It says an employee of the Jet Food at 301 E. Hancock St. called police around 10:45 p.m. Thursday about an armed robbery.

He told police two men he knew came up to him and robbed him at gunpoint while he was taking out the trash.

The release says officers were able to track down the two 18-year-old men – Davauta Lango and Roddeques Pearson – at Lango’s home on South Jefferson Street.

They were questioned and charged after being identified by the victim.

Lango is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and armed robbery.

Pearson is charged with disorderly conduct.

Additional charges are pending.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV