Two arrested after attempted armed robbery at Dublin buffet

Two men attempted to rob an employee of Ole Times Country Buffet in Dublin Friday night, according to Chief of Police Tim Chatman.

He says the employee was walking to his car around 9:30 p.m. when two men – one armed -- came up to him and tried to rob him.

He fired a shot at one of the suspects and hit him in the shoulder.

The two ran off and one was arrested shortly after. The other was taken to Fairview Park Hospital by a family member and arrested there.

The names of the two suspects were not immediately available.

