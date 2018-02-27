Two arrested, Bibb deputy hospitalized after cruiser hit head-on

Two people with outstanding warrants were arrested after hitting a US Marshals vehicle and Bibb cruiser in east Macon.

According to Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies and US Marshals were looking for 19-year-old Gregory Pettigrew, who had three outstanding aggravated assault warrants.

While on their way to get Pettigew, they were told he was in a silver Chrysler on Treadway Drive.

DeFoe says when they arrived, they saw Pettigrew getting ready to turn onto New Clinton Road and they tried to block him in.

Instead, Pettigrew turned the opposite direction and hit a US Marshal vehicle.

Then, a Bibb deputy tried to block Pettigrew from the other side and was hit head-on.

DeFoe says Pettigrew’s car went down a hill and into someone’s front yard.

The deputy, whose named has not been released, is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

The passenger in the Chrysler, Jeromy Grayer, was also wanted for multiple warrants in Jones County and was arrested.

Both Grayer and Pettigrew are now in the Bibb County jail.

