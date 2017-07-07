Two arrested for hindering arrest of suspected burglar who accidentally shot, killed fellow burglar

Kwanjelin Mills, 30, (left) and Tomekeio Purnell, 40.

MACON - Bibb County deputies arrested two women they say interfered in the arrest of a teen wanted for killing another man during a June 19 burglary.

Aurie Mathis, 16, was wanted for accidentally killing James Young Jr. as the two burglarized a home at 152 Bradstone Circle, according to the sheriff's office.

Mathis was eventually arrested June 30, but according to the sheriff's office, his mother, Tomekeio Purnell, 40, and Kwanjelin Mills, 30, interfered with the investigation.

Purnell was arrested Thursday and charged with interference of custody, according to a sheriff's office news release. Purnell was warned by the Department of Juvenile Justice that Mathis had an active pickup order prior to the Bradstone homicide and she failed to report her son's location, the news release states.

Mills was arrested for hindering the apprehension of Mathis. According to the news release, Mills helped Mathis in avoiding arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, Mills and Young were inside the home trying to steal a TV and the homeowner woke up and confronted them.

"She was startled and hollered at the intruders," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said the day of the crime.

"When she yelled, the men ran out," Davis said. "As they went out the door, one of the suspects turned around and fired one shot backwards and struck the other suspect in the head."

