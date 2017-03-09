Two arrested in Warner Robins shooting death of Andersonville pastor

Jemarcus Duncan (left) and Reginald Taylor.

Warner Robins police have arrested two men in connection to the shooting death of an Andersonville pastor.

Jemarcus Dwayne Duncan, 22, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of Edward McKellar, 43.

Reginald Haulcombe Taylor, 34, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

"So far our investigation indicates that the three men were playing around with a gun they thought was unloaded. Alcohol is believed to be a factor," the police news release states.

McKellar, 43, was pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church on E. Church Street in Andersonville. McKellar, who is from Oglethorpe, has been pastor there for about six years.

Warner Robins police found McKellar dead with a fatal bullet wound to the head in the 500 block of S. Third Street at about 12:48 a.m.

