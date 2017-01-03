Two arrested, one sought in Monroe Co. store robbery

Emmanuel Durell Johnson, 31, is wanted by Monroe County. He's accused of armed robbery. (Photo: Lawson Bittick)

Two men were arrested and another is wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Monroe County.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the Marathon Gas Station, 2880 Johnstonville Road, was robbed Dec. 18.

Four days later, the C&B gas station on Fredonia Church Road in Barnesville was robbed by suspects who appeared to be using the same vehicle as the Monroe robbery, according to the news release.

The suspects were identified. Two were taken into custody in Clayton County, the news release states.

Demarcio Hernandez Stodghill, a 33 year-old Jackson, Georgia resident and Deontavious Rodrico White, a 25 year-old Jenkinsburg, Georgia resident, were arrested and charged with the Lamar County armed robbery.

Emmanuel Durell Johnson, a 31 year-old Jackson, Georgia resident, is still on the run, the news release states.

The vehicle used in both robberies, a gold 2004 Honda Pilot, was located and impounded for evidence.

All three suspects await the following charges for the Dec. 18 robbery in Monroe County: Armed Robbery; Aggravated Assault; Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes/felonies; Battery; and Possession of a firearm by convicted felon, according to the news release.



