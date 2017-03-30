Two candidates go head to head in Monroe commissioner runoff

Early voting starts Monday, April 3rd, in the runoff to fill a Monroe County commission seat.

Nicole Butler went to Forsyth to talk with the candidates about the next steps in their campaigns.

Two candidates are going head-to-head in a runoff for the Monroe County District 2 commissioner seat.

They are Eddie Rowland and Chris Ham, and they are hitting the campaign trail to go door-to-door to secure the votes they need on April 18th.

From neighbors to nurseries, Eddie Rowland hit the trail to talk with voters about some issues they are concerned with, one being how the Monroe County Hospital can beat their financial struggles.

"I like them to get their capacity down again to the usage that we have that may mean reducing some of the beds, but to provide emergency service care to our population," Rowland says.

Chris Ham is also knocking on doors to talk about how the people's tax dollars for the hospital won't be going to waste.

"I'd like the hospital board to come before the commissioners every quarter with a report. We need to have hands-on transparency and accountability for that tax increase," Ham says.

Ham also speaks about bringing jobs to the county.

"I work closely with not only the local developmental authority, but also the state developmental authority. It takes a joint of effort to bring a business into a community, and we got over 300 acres of industrial parts that's open right now, so Monroe County is open for business," Ham says.

While Rowland also says he plans to work on economic growth.

"We need to have commercial and industrial growth along with residential growth, and they need to grow together at the same time, not one outweighing the other. If we do that, we'll be able to enjoy the lifestyle that we have, improve our services, but not increase our tax base," Rowland says.

No matter who you decide is the better candidate, both men encourage voters to be at the polls.

Early voting ends Friday, April 14th, and the election is Tuesday the 18th.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV