Someday soon, hitting the jackpot on the slots or getting dealt a winning hand in Georgia could be possible.

Robert Carter enjoys playing the slots, but he can’t do that anywhere in Georgia.

“I went to Biloxi and gamble,” Carter said. “I don’t do a lot of gambling, but when I go, I don’t want to have to take a long trip.”

Soon, he might not have to travel too far, just up I-75. The Georgia House and Senate are each considering similar versions of a casino bill.

Each one would allow two Vegas style casinos one in metro Atlanta and another elsewhere in the state, possibly Savannah.

The two resorts would pay a 20 percent tax on proceeds, that money going to fund scholarships like the HOPE. That’s a merit based scholarship for Georgia students.

Gabriel Jones is a Mercer student who already receives those funds.

“It does take the burden off a little bit, but it doesn’t cover the whole thing of course,” Jones said.

The bills would also create a new needs-based scholarship to help even more students. Hannah Bonney is a 10th grader at the Academy for Classical Education and is already starting to plan for her future. She says additional dollars could bring some relief to her and her peers.

“Helping kids get into college is always a good thing, and money can be a determining factor in that,” Hannah said.

If the General Assembly passes the idea, voters would give the final roll of the dice on the 2018 ballot.

“It just seems like we don’t have any control over anything, but if we have the power to put more kids in school, then I think we should do it,” Jones said.

While voters might have mixed opinions on gambling, Hannah hopes voters think about how it might help a student they know.

“The end result that it could benefit kids and help them get scholarships to help the pay for college,” Hannah said.

(© 2017 WMAZ)