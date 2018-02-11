Two charged after domestic dispute, car chase led to fatal west Macon wreck

A woman is in jail on murder charges after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend led to a car chase that turned fatal.

According to a news release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told deputies that 23-year-old Kristy Buckner was being choked by her boyfriend, 28-year-old Edwin Williams, at College Park apartments on Williamson Road just before the accident.

Williams left the apartment and drove off, and Buckner got a pistol and began chasing after him in her car.

The release says she fired several shots at Williams’ car and he ran a stop light at the intersection of Williamson and Bloomfield.

That caused Williams to hit a Ford Explorer driven by Precell Brooks Jr., 47.

Brooks’ Explorer flipped and he was ejected. Williams’ car kept going and hit the front of Abundant Harvest Church.

Both men were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health – where Brooks later died.

Buckner went back to the apartment where deputies found her and took her to be interviewed.

She was later charged with the murder of Brooks and aggravated assault for shooting at Williams.

Williams was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with aggravated assault for choking Buckner.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV