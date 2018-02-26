Two charged in robbery, shooting at Warner Robins trailer park

Two people are behind bars after a robbery attempt that ended with a shooting in Warner Robins early Sunday.

A news release from Warner Robins Police said Tashia Gomez, 28, and George Wesley Albert, 40, were arrested on Miller Drive without incident.

Gomez is charged with home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Albert is charged with home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault – all as a party to crime.

The two were reportedly involved with a robbery attempt Sunday around 4 a.m. that ended with a 19-year-old getting shot in the arm on Wall Street.

Anyone with more information should call Det. Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380.

