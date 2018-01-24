Two charged with hindering apprehension of Warner Robins homicide suspect

Two people have been charged with preventing the arrest of Daniel Franz Tuesday night.

A news release from Warner Robins Police says officers arrested 20-year-old Michael Brent and 22-year-old Montrevius Dushane Lewis at the Scott Boulevard home where Franz was captured.

It says the pair told officers that Franz was not at the home repeatedly before finally allowing officers to enter the home.

Once inside, officers found him inside the kitchen where he was arrested without incident.

Franz is charged with the January 13 killing of Vincent Junior at the Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road.



