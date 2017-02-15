Jamie Suggs (left) and Elizabeth Cowart face charges in Baldwin County's largest meth bust.

A Milledgeville man and woman were arrested while allegedly trying to flush methamphetamine down a toilet during a drug raid.

Now Elizabeth Cowart and Jamie Suggs face charges in Baldwin County.

That's according to Wesley Nunn of the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force.

He said the pair were caught with six ounces of meth, worth more than $7,000.

The hotel let them into the room, where officers found the pair smoking meth, Nunn said.

Then they tried to flush their meth in small black plastic bags, he said.

One officer grabbed a bag from the toilet and found meth inside, Nunn said.

He said Cowart was out on bail after a Jan. 11 heroin arrest at her home.

Both Cowart and Suggs are charged with meth distribution and other charges, he said.

They're being held without bond at the Baldwin County jail.

