Two days of fighting led to fatal Macon shooting

Tenita Shoats (Photo: Custom)

Two days of arguing led to the fatal shooting of Vernon Shoats, Sr. Sunday night, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says the deputy arrived to the home at Hidden Lake Court around 6 p.m. for a person shot call.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man on the floor and then taped off the crime scene.

His wife, 45-year-old Tenita Shoats, told the deputy they had been arguing for the last two days and he beat her.

Shoats said -- on the night of the shooting -- that a friend brought some cheese over so she could cook dinner.

He began arguing with her about inviting a friend over and told her she needed to ask for permission first. She said she finished cooking, but he wasn't hungry.

She said she walked to the bedroom to relax and that he was talking on the phone with someone while she was in there.

She walked to the kitchen to get water and saw he was holding his gun.

The report says she asked him if he had taken his PTSD medicine and he told her no. She said she grabbed the gun out of his hand and he accidentally stepped on the dog when she told him to stop coming towards her.

She pulled the trigger repeatedly like he had taught her and she didn't know how many shots she fired.

She said she went over to him after he was down and tried to wake him up. She put the gun on the table and ran out to a neighbor for help.

Shoats is charged with murder and is at the Bibb County jail without bond.

(© 2017 WMAZ)