Two dead after four-vehicle wreck on I-75N in Monroe Co.

(UPDATE 3:45 p.m.) Sgt. Bittick says the accident involved four vehicles.

He says a male driver was going southbound when he swerved into the median, hit the guardrail and ‘vaulted’ into northbound traffic hitting three cars. He died at the scene.

A female driver in one of the three cars going northbound died on her way to the hospital.

They are still unsure about the total number of injured in the other vehicles that were hit.

Bittick says they do not expect charges or citations since the driver at fault is deceased.

Names and ages of those killed have not been released yet.





--------------------------------------------

Two people are dead after a wreck on I-75 Northbound near Forsyth, according to Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

He says others are injured, but he's unsure of the exact number or the extent of the injuries because he is on his way to the scene.

The three-car accident happened at 1:50 p.m. near Rumble Road, or exit 181.

All lanes are blocked and there is an expected clear time of 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation 511.

We are working to get more information, check back at 13wmaz.com later for updates.

