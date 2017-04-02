Two dead after wreck on I-75N in Monroe County

Two people are dead after a wreck on I-75 Northbound near Forsyth, according to Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

He says others are injured, but he's unsure of the exact number or the extent of the injuries because he is on his way to the scene.

The three-car accident happened at 1:50 p.m. near Rumble Road, or exit 181.

All lanes are blocked and there is an expected clear time of 6 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation 511.

