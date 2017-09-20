Two dead in Eatonton wreck

Two people were killed in a wreck in Eatonton just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Imperial Road and Highway 441, according to Putnam County coroner Gary P. McElhenney.

One person died at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

The names of the two people killed have not been released at this time.

