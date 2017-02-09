Two dead in Jones County accident

Jones County wreck at Eatonton Highway and Gray Bypass. (Photo: O'Donnell, Bernard)

Two people died when a log truck collided with another vehicle in Jones County.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of the Eatonton Highway and the new Gray bypass.

The second vehicle, a flatbed truck, caught fire after the wreck.

Emergency crews are still on the scene, but traffic is moving slowly through the intersection.

So far, the victims have not been identified.

