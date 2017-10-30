Two dead, two arrested after unrelated weekend homicides in Dublin

Two people in Dublin were killed over the weekend in unrelated homicides, according to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.
The first happened Saturday night at a home on Carver Street.
According to an incident report, an investigator responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:35 p.m.
When they arrived, they were told 26-year-old Jefferey Edmond had been stabbed multiple times in parts of his upper and lower body.
Edmond was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and later pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Brenda Rozier on drug charges. The report notes other charges are pending against Rozier.
The second homicide happened Sunday evening at a home on Azalea Drive.
According to an incident report, an investigator responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:10 p.m.
When they arrived, they were told 20-year-old Jacquell Smith had been shot in the head.
Smith was taken to Fairview Park Hospital and later pronounced dead.
An investigation led to the arrest of 21-year-old Raekwon Pauldo on murder charges.
Chatman says that Edmond’s stabbing death is the first homicide this year that has occurred in city limits.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs