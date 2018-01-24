(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Eisenhower Parkway near Fulton Mill Road and Knoxville Road is closed after a two-car wreck.

According to Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. It was reported that a gray Honda Civic driven by 34-year-old Kevin Barnard Jr. was traveling west on Eisenhower Parkway. A news release says that Barnard crossed over the center line and then struck a blue Chevy Malibu. The Malibu, driven by 56-year-old Carla Gilmore was traveling east on Eisenhower Parkway.

Sgt. Williams says both drivers were taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health with injuries. Gilmore is listed in stable condition. Barnard is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Eisenhower Parkway is blocked in both directions between Fulton Mill Road and Knoxville Road while the accident is being investigated. No word yet on when that road will reopen. All drivers are asked to avoid the area.

