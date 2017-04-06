Two earthquakes rattle Central Georgia ground

It wasn't just rumbles of thunder felt across Central Georgia on Thursday.
Some got a shock that started with a shake.
According to the United States Geological Survey, people near Sparta were shaken by two separate earthquakes just 11 minutes apart.
It happened near Hwy 22 at about 9:40 p.m. and then 11 minutes later.
According to USGS data, the first quake registered as a 2.5 magnitude and the second was 2.7.
Both are very low on the Richter Scale.
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
