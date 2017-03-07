Two Fort Stewart soldiers apparently shot to death by third person

Photo courtesy of Coastal News Service.

Two soldiers found dead in a Hinesville home were shot to death by a third person.

That's according to Capt. Chris Reid of Hinesville police.

He said he was being briefed on autopsy results Tuesday afternoon.

One of the dead soldiers was 23-year-old Marquez Brown of Macon. He and 21-year-old Malika Jackson were found dead late Sunday.

Police have called the deaths suspicious but so far have not released any further details.

On Tuesday, Reid said Brown and Jackson died of gunshot wounds, apparently inflicted by a third person.

He declined to comment further, but said he expects his department will release more information later Tuesday.

An Army spokesman confirmed that the two victims were active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart. He said the Army is cooperating with investigators.

