Two GMC prep students receive free tuition scholarships

GMC students receive NewDay scholarships

It's no secret that people in the armed forces sacrifice much of their life to serve and protect our country, but so do their families...especially their children.

Now thanks to the NewDay USA Foundation, two students at Georgia Military Prep school are being recognized for their service and hard work.

“While those in uniform serve and sacrifice tremendously, they do not serve alone,” said Garry Morrison, vice president of NewDay Foundation.

Every day military parents serve overseas, fighting side by side, but back in the U.S. kids like Tyler Lightner and Jacob Bailey just wish their military fathers were by their side.

“I don't even remember my age when he was deployed to Iraq,” said Jacob Bailey. “That was a time that he was gone a lot and we didn't get see him.”

“Sometimes it's not very fun because he's gone during vacations and Christmas,” said Tyler Lightner.

Because of their children's sacrifice and hard work in school, Tyler and Jacob received full tuition scholarships for the rest of their time at Georgia Military Prep school.

“I didn't find out until this morning when they called my name,” said Jacob Bailey.

“It's just... I don’t know,” said Tyler Lightner. “It's crazy.”

And their entire families were front and center, including their dads.

“I'm proud of him,” said William Bailey. “I'm proud of my family. I'm glad I could be here today. It's a real honor.”

And for Tyler's family, this award couldn't have come at a better time.

“Unfortunately she lost her job three weeks ago,” said Todd LIghtner. “This scholarship is allowing him to stay and finish school here.”

Donors say it's the least they can give for families ready to give their all.

This scholarship will cover their tuition for the rest of their prep school education. School administrators say tuition was $5,500 dollars this year. In the long run, each family will save around $25,000 dollars.

